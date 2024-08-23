Neeraj Chopra stands at No. 2 at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 with Season-Best Throw

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra showcased his incredible talent at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 finishing in second place with a remarkable throw of 89.49 meters. This marks his best performance of the season, surpassing his previous throw of 89.45 meters at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Chopra had a challenging start to the competition, standing fourth after the fourth round. However, the two-time Olympic medalist from India rallied with a throw of 85.58 meters in his fifth attempt, setting the stage for his impressive final throw. In a thrilling finish, Neeraj unleashed a personal season-best in his sixth and final attempt, securing second place on the podium.

The event was dominated by Grenada's Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion and bronze medalist at the Paris Olympics, who claimed gold with an impressive throw of 90.61 meters. German thrower Julian Weber followed close behind, finishing third with a throw of 87.08 meters.

Neeraj Chopra’s performance in Lausanne is a significant step forward as he continues to build momentum in his athletic career. Notably, he had previously faced off against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for gold at the Paris Olympics, where he ultimately settled for silver. With this latest achievement, Chopra is poised for future successes as he aims for the top of the podium.