Neeraj Chopra says 2024 season taught him how to deal with a lot of things, including setbacks and mentality 

Hyderabad: Two-time Olympic medalist and ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reflected on his 2024 season that ended with the Diamond League Final in Brussels over the weekend.

Taking to social media, the ace Indian athlete said the season – that included the Paris Olympics 2024 – taught him a lot and he is now raring to start the upcoming season with renewed confidence.

The 26-year-old athlete also revealed that he took part in the Diamond League Final with a fracture in his left hand. He also The Indian athlete missed winning the Diamond League title after finishing just one centimetre short of the eventual winner.

He threw 87.86m with Anderson Peters of Grenada throwing 87.87m to win the title. Peters threw the winning throw in his first attempt while Neeraj Chopra’s best came in his third attempt.

Taking to social media, Neeraj said he injured himself in practice just before the Diamond League final. “On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels (Diamond League Final),” Neeraj posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He added that the season taught him a lot and he is determined to return fully fit. “This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn't meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go,” he added in his post.

The Haryana-born athlete has been facing injury concerns over the last few months. The ace javelin thrower had an adductor issue during the Paris Olympics 2024 that hampered his ability to compete to the fullest and now has a fracture in his hand.

He said the season taught him a lot of things, including how to deal with setbacks – referring to his injuries, missing the gold medal at the Olympics and more. “As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I've learned through the year – about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more. I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025,” he signed off.