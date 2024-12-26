PKL: Haryana Steelers exude confidence ahead of playoffs as battle for title begins

Pune: The dominance displayed by Haryana Steelers in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have pegged the JSW Sports-owned franchise as the title favourites going into the playoffs. With 16 wins in 22 games and a score difference of 112, the Steelers ran through the competition to finish on top in the league stage and were also the first team to book a spot in the playoffs.

With head coach Manpreet Singh and skipper Jaideep Dahiya at the helm, the defensive prowess of the side was displayed thoroughly in a season where the Steelers were one of the top defensive units of the season. Steelers also attained 246 successful tackles, and earned 265 team tackle points, the second-highest only after Tamil Thalaivas.

Bringing on Mohammad Reza Shadloui, who played for defending Champions Puneri Paltan last season, proved to be a masterstroke for Haryana, as the Iranian made an immediate impact in both defensive and raiding departments, establishing himself as a true allrounder of the highest calibre.

Shadloui earned 76 total tackle points, the second-highest in the league stage, attaining multiple orange sleeve exchanges. Throughout the season, Steelers also conflicted a total of 28 All Outs. Meanwhile, Vinay and Shivam were on top form in the attacking department, finishing in the top 10 raiders of the season in the league stage.

There also have been a few surprise packages for the team. "Our key players have been Shadloui, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya and Sanjay. Their combination and coordination have contributed to the team's performance. The left-right combination of Vinay and Shivam Patare in the raiding department has also surprised the opposition,” Manpreet said.

Being the first team to qualify for the knockouts also allowed Haryana to test out their bench strength, and Manpreet praised the players for taking the opportunities given to them.

"We have rotated players quite effectively, and several players including Vishal Tate, Jaya Soorya, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra made the most of the changes. Sanjay has proven to be a surprise package for us as well and hence has grown up to be a mainstay for our team. He meshed well with our defensive unit and proved his worth. We will surely see a few of them in the knockout games as well," he said.

Meanwhile, skipper Jaideep is confident after guiding his team to the playoffs in style. He opened up on his communication practices with the team and praised his side for following the plans laid out by him and the coaches.

"I keep on speaking to players about whether we should attack from left or right, depending on the defenders on the other end. We have switched our raiders well. With our defence, we strategise quickly depending on whether we think the opposition's raider would go for a kick, or touch or a bonus point. Outside the mat, we continue to discuss the importance of getting a win, which keeps us motivated. All the players heed to the plans and we stick to them," he explained.

But Jaideep is not feeling the pressure of the knockout and knows the onus to get to the title will be dependent on how Haryana Steelers play as a unit.

"There is no pressure for knockouts. We are playing with a free mind. We will give our 100 per cent and try to win. My role is to fix the gaps wherever needed. But we need to play as a team to win the upcoming matches. We lost the title last year, so we know how important the trophy is for us," he said.

Manpreet echoed similar sentiments and highlighted the importance of a title win for Haryana. "This year's trophy is ours to win. We have prepared the team keeping the trophy in mind. Haryana is the hub of Kabaddi and many players come from this state. I want Haryana to lift the cup so that we can inspire new kids to pick up the sport,” he signed off.

Steelers will next play in the first semifinal on Friday at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.