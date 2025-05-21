Live
Rajasthan Royals Exit IPL 2025 with Win Against CSK, Here's What Sanju Samson Said
Highlights
Rajasthan Royals ended their IPL 2025 season with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings but failed to qualify, finishing with four wins and ten losses.
Rajasthan Royals' journey in the IPL 2025 season has come to an end. They played their last match against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals won this match by six wickets.
Rajasthan ended this season with ten losses and four wins. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, after the match, said that his team they should have played better and avoided certain mistakes.
He further added that they will review their performances and come back better in the next season
Samson said they are happy with the performance of bowler Akash Madwal, who played only four matches. Besides that, he particularly lauded the performance of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jaiswal's performance in the tournament.
