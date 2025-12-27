Shafali, Renuka, Deepti hand India series win

Thiruvananthapuram

Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma dazzled with the ball before Shafali Verma’s pyrotechnics powered India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, clinching the five-match series in the third women’s T20I here on Friday.

With the win, India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, underlining their complete dominance over the visitors.

The contest followed a familiar script, with India first restricting Sri Lanka to a modest total before overhauling the target with consummate ease.

Renuka (4/21) marked her return to the side in scintillating fashion, while Deepti became the joint highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals along side Megan Schutt of Australia after returning with impressive figures of 3 for 18 in the third game against Sri Lanka, taking her tally to 151 as India limited Sri Lanka to a paltry 112 for seven. The ever-reliable Deepti provided the breakthrough as Athapaththu charged down the pitch, only to top-edge the ball to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 112 for 7 in 20 overs. (Imesha Dulani 27, Hasini Perera 25; Renuka Singh 4/21, Deepti Sharma 3/18) lost to India: 115 for 2 in 13.2 overs (Shafali Verma 79 not out; Kavisha Dilhari 2/18) by 8 wickets.