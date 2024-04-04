Sreenidi to face relegated NEROCA

Shillong: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club are aiming full points in this I-League match and cut the gap to just three points behind leaders Mohammedan SC as they take on relegated NEROCA Football Club here at the SSA Stadium on Thursday. With just two matches to go after this one, the Deccan Warriors cannot drop any more points if they are to have a chance of winning the championship in a couple of weeks.

Coming off the back of an impressive 6-1 win over Rajasthan United in the previous game, Sreenidi Deccan head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto had turned his attention to NEROCA FC. "Their relegation was confirmed in the previous game and that means they do not have much to play for except pride but that also means the pressure is off and they would be able to play without any fear. They have been unlucky in some matches and have some good players who can hurt us so we have to be fully focused," he said.

Midfielder Lalromawia has 10 goal contributions (7 goals + 3 assists) in all competitions this season and four of those goals have come in the last four games.

"The mood in the camp is confident ahead of tomorrow's game against NEROCA and we are fully focused on getting the three points," he said. "Looking at my numbers this season, I have scored and assisted more goals than any other time in my career so far and I feel I have developed as a player."