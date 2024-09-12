Rohan Bopanna to play in Tennis Premier League in December

Former World No. 1 and India’s top-ranked doubles player Rohan Bopanna will be in action in the Tennis Premier League (TPL) in December this year. This will be Bopanna’s maiden appearance in the TPL.

Bopanna will join the likes of India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal, France’s Hugo Gaston and Elina Avanesyan of Armenia in the Tennis Premier League.

Bopanna said the innovative 25-point format of the tournament excites him and he felt that playing in the TPL is a good way to finish the ongoing season. “I am thrilled to become a part of the Tennis Premier League, especially with its innovative 25-point format. It’s a perfect way to wrap up the year,” Bopanna said.

The Tennis Premier League is a franchise based league and matches between two franchises will comprise men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles.

Each match will have 100 points with 25 points for each category. The team that reaches 25 points first will be the winner.

Each team will play a total of 500 points (100 points in each match for five matches) in the league stage. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semifinals and subsequently the winners will progress to the final.

The TPL will be held at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, which, over the years, has been home to some of India’s most memorable tennis events. The upcoming edition of the TPL will be the sixth edition of the franchise-based league.

Bopanna is one of the most decorated doubles players on the ATP Tour. He won the Australian Open doubles title in January 2024, partnering Matthew Edben, and had earlier won the mixed doubles title at the French Open in 2017.

Ranked sixth in the world, the 44-year-old Bopanna played in three Olympic Games.

The Bengaluru-based player also won more than 25 titles in his career and is only the fourth Indian after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to be ranked world no. 1 in tennis.