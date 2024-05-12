Thunderstorm Titans Crowned the First Cue Sports Premier League Champion

Bengaluru: Thunderstorm Titans won the first edition of the Cue Sports Premier League 2024 organized by Bowring Institute, Bengaluru. Thunderstorm Titans led by R Santosh won 4-1 out of 7 games against Summer Tuskers led by Sourav Kothari. Rajesh Bajaj, Director of Embassy Group and Raghavendra Y R, Chairman of Billiards – Bowring Institute handed over the trophy to the winners in the presence of Top Actress Ragini Dwivedi, and Mr. H S Srikanth, Secretary of Bowring amongst other dignitaries.

In the first match of the final, Snooker Singles, Manan Chandra of Thunderstorm Titans defeated Sourav Kothari from Summer Tuskers to take an early lead in the final. The second, third and fourth matches of the finals were snooker doubles that saw Titans Beating Tuskers in the first and second doubles, while Tuskers won the third doubles.

In the 5th Frame R Santosh, the Captain of the Titans defeated D Rajkumar on the black ball to take the championship,

13-time national champion, Manan Chandra grabbed all the attention in the finals as he showed tremendous concentration and perseverance to grind out a closely contested long-drawn match that ultimately sealed the win for the Titans. Manan Chandra was chosen as the best player of the tournament. Emerging Player of the league was Daivik Bansi, the Highest break of the league was by Brijesh Damani,Best pair of the league was Sri Hari and Kushal.

Results: Frame Score: Thunderstorm Titans 4-1 Summer Tuskers