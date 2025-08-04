  • Menu
Upasana Konidela Becomes Co-Chairman of Telangana Sports Hub

Upasana Konidela Becomes Co-Chairman of Telangana Sports Hub
Upasana Konidela, entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan, has been named Co-Chairperson of Telangana’s Sports Hub. She aims to help build a strong sports ecosystem in the state.

Upasana Konidela, a businesswoman and wife of actor Ram Charan, has been chosen as Co-Chairp of the Telangana Sports Hub. She will work along with businessman Sanjiv Goenka.

She shared the news on social media, saying she is happy to help make Telangana a top name in sports.

Upasana thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Jayesh Ranjan for their support. She said this step will help build partnerships between the government and private companies and improve the sports system in the state.

This is an important move to make Telangana stronger in the world of sports.

