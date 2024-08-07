Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification: Parliamentarians pained at her loss, want IOA to lodge protest

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, a gold hopeful at the Paris Olympics, suffered a heartbreak as she was disqualified from the event hours before her final bout. Her ‘confirmed’ silver medal also stands cancelled after her disqualification, which happened over her weight. The wrestler got 100 gm overweight in the 50-kg wrestling event.

The last-moment disqualification of Vinesh Phogat by a whisker has left the whole country, including the political class, shocked and stunned.

Leaders across party lines have expressed unwavering support for the athlete and said that she continues to remain a champion for them.

Prime Minister also spoke to IOA President PT Usha and directed her to explore a full range of options to register strong protests and help the wrestler.

Krishna Pal Gurjar, Union Minister from Haryana showered praise on the wrestler for her stellar show at the Olympics and said, “Vinesh Phogat is not just Haryana’s daughter, she is the country’s daughter. We all wanted to see her emerge victorious at the Paris Olympics but a technical glitch hampered her from clinching the Olympic medal.”

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she is a champion and will continue to remain a champion. She has brought laurels to the nation. We all are proud of her,” he added.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President and LoP in Rajya Sabha termed the incident ‘extremely distressing’.

“India’s pride Vinesh Phogat defeated world champions but has been disqualified due to technical reasons. The government should make all efforts to make an appeal with the IOC and provide justice to our champion,” he said on X handle.

Several other Parliamentarians also cried foul over the “unfair treatment” meted out to the Indian wrestler and demanded that India register a strong protest against the injustice.

NCP leader Praful Patel, terming the disqualification of Vineh Phogat as a shameful act, said that this reeks of a conspiracy.

“There must be a detailed investigation. International Olympic Committee (IOC) must be cornered and questioned over bias against the Indian sportsperson,” he demanded.

Deepender Hooda, Congress leader from Haryana, said that she is a champion and will remain a champion for us.

“Nation was expecting a gold medal from Vinesh Phogat, this evening. We are baffled and startled over such a setback. In all 3 bouts yesterday, she weighed in as per standards. She must be considered for the silver medal,” Hooda said while urging the IOA to make a strong pitch for her case.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the government take a firm stand and also threaten to boycott the Games if Vinesh is not given her due.

“Dreams stand shattered. Vinesh trounced the world’s top wrestler before storming into the final. This alone speaks about her achievements. Such a situation, arising out of IOC weighing standards is ludicrous and ridiculous,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and demanded a detailed probe into technical glitches resulting in the wrestler losing the medal.

“A thorough investigation must be conducted to find out what happened and what led to such a close miss,” he demanded.

RLD chief and Parliamentarian Jayant Chaudhary said that the country stands behind Vinesh Phogat.

“She did a lot of hard work to reach this stage. Government has taken cognizance of it and IOC decision may be challenged,” he said.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini lauded Vinesh Phogat for taking the nation to new heights with her achievements.

“Your loss at the Olympics is disheartening for all of us. We all stand with you at this hour. Bharat ki shaan, hamaari beti Vinesh Phogat,” CM Saini said while expressing hope that she will battle all hurdles for raising the nation’s glory again.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that a lot of speculation including conspiracy plots is being talked out. The Sports Minister will make a statement on this.

“We are very disappointed and sad. The country was expecting a gold medal from Vinesh Phogat. The news came as a heartbreak for us,” he told newsmen.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, too, took to X to share her grief over the setback.

“The position you have reached through your tireless hard work fighting all the challenges was not easy. This incredible journey of yours has given strength to millions of dreams,” she wrote lauding her indomitable spirit.

“In this difficult time, crores of countrymen are standing with you with the same enthusiasm as they were during the entire competition. My sister, do not consider yourself alone and remember that you were our champion and you will always be our champion,” Priyanka added.