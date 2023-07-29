  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

World University Games: Indian women's compound archery team beats China to reach final

World University Games: Indian womens compound archery team beats China to reach final
x
Highlights

Chengdu (China): Indian women's compound archery team defeated hosts China to reach the final at the FISU World University Games, here on...

Chengdu (China): Indian women's compound archery team defeated hosts China to reach the final at the FISU World University Games, here on Friday.

Indian team consisting of Purvasha Sudhir Shende, Pragati and Avnit Kaur registered a 229-224 win over the Chinese team to set a final date with South Korea. The semifinal win assured India at least a silver medal. However, the men's compound team of Aman Saini, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Rishabh Yadav suffered a narrow 227-228 loss at the hands of China in the semifinal. The men's team will now take on South Korea in the bronze medal play-off.

In the men's individual event, Saini got the better of compatriot Rishabh by a narrow margin of 147-146 in the quarterfinal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad