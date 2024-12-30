Year Ender 2024: Indian Sports Achievements, Records, and Controversies

2024 was a year of mixed emotions for Indian sports, with remarkable achievements alongside a few controversies that stirred up the fanbase. From record-breaking performances to high-profile controversies, Team India had a year to remember.

Olympic Highlights: Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra Shine

The Paris 2024 Olympics saw India’s athletes deliver strong performances, although the country didn’t claim any gold medals. Shooter Manu Bhaker and javelin star Neeraj Chopra stood out, each winning two medals. Neeraj, who secured gold at the Tokyo Olympics, claimed silver in Paris, while Manu became the first shooter to win two medals (bronze) at the same Olympics. However, India’s overall medal count and ranking took a hit, dropping from 48th in Tokyo to 71st in Paris. Despite making the final, wrestler Vinesh Phogat narrowly missed a medal due to being slightly overweight. In a controversial move, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling, accusing the Sports Authority of India (SAI) of lacking support.

Paralympic Success: Historic Medal Haul

Indian athletes with disabilities made history at the 2024 Paralympic Games, surpassing expectations with a total of 29 medals. This was a remarkable improvement from the 19 medals won at the Tokyo Paralympics. Athletics led the charge, contributing 11 medals, including four gold. India finished 18th overall with 7 gold, 9 silver, and 18 bronze, marking its most successful Paralympic performance ever.

Chess Triumphs: Gukesh and Humpy Excel

2024 was a milestone year for Indian chess. Grandmaster D. Gukesh emerged as the World Chess Champion, marking a significant achievement for Indian chess on the global stage. Meanwhile, renowned chess player Koneru Humpy made history by becoming the Rapid Chess Champion in New York, a title she previously won in 2019.

Cricket: T20 World Cup Glory Amidst Setbacks

Cricket in 2024 had its share of triumphs and disappointments. After losing in the World Test Championship final, India triumphed in the ICC T20 World Cup held in the West Indies and the USA. Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning catch in the final was a highlight of India’s victory. In what could be their final appearance in a T20 World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid farewell to the format, while Gautam Gambhir took over as the new coach.

Rohan Bopanna Makes History in Tennis

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna made a rare record by becoming the oldest player (43 years old) to reach the World No. 1 doubles ranking. In a career-defining moment, Bopanna won the 2024 Australian Open doubles title with partner Matt Ebden of Australia, defeating the Italian duo Simone Vavasori and Andrea Vavassori. Bopanna's victory made him the oldest tennis player to win a Grand Slam title at the age of 48.

Historic Table Tennis Achievement for Indian Women

India's women’s table tennis team created history in October at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Kazakhstan. The team—comprising Aitika Mukherjee, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Akula Sreeja, and Diya Chitale—won India’s first-ever bronze medal in the tournament. Their remarkable performance came to an end in the semifinals, where they were defeated by Japan.

Conclusion

In summary, 2024 has been a year of highs and lows for Indian sports. While athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, and Rohan Bopanna set new records, controversies like Vinesh Phogat’s retirement and the drop in India’s Olympic ranking sparked debate. Nevertheless, Team India’s overall performance has left fans hopeful for continued success in the years ahead.