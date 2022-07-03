13-Year-Old Boy From Coimbatore Learnt 17 Computer Languages

Arnab Shivram acquired 17 computer languages at the age of 13, setting a record in the process. Arnab became one of the youngest kids to accomplish such a feat with this.



Arnab knew 17 programming languages, including Python and Java. He recalled that he started learning computer since he was in 4th grade. At the age of 13, he is one of the youngest kids to have learned 17 computer languages. According to Arnab, he intends to develop artificial intelligence for auto-pilots in India at a minimal cost.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a young one has set an example. Earlier an ownership of a software company in Dubai by a 13-year-old child made headlines at the beginning of 2018. A Keralan named Aditya Rajesh runs a software development firm in Dubai. When he was just 9 years old, he created a smartphone app. When Adityan was just five years old, he began using a computer. In Kerala's Thiruvilla, Adityan was born. When she was five years old, her parents transported her to Dubai.