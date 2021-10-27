Bomb At A Fireworks Shop Killed Five People In Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, October 26, a bomb at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town, Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, killed five persons and had injured several more people.



A senior police officer cited that at least five people were slain at a fireworks store set up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali, presumed to be the owner and workers. The officer further stated that five people who were injured in the blast were sent to the government hospital in Kallakurichi.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his sorrow on Twitter and announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the deceased's relatives. Those who were injured in the fire would receive a financial compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

Stalin explained in his tweet that it was heartbroken to read that five individuals were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Kallakurichi district's Sankarapuram. The #CMRF fund will provide Rs 5 lakh apiece for the victims and Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care.

Fire crews from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi were hurried to the scene after a startling boom caused fear in the town. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.