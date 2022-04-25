Health Minister Of Tamil Nadu Says COVID-19 Infections Are Declining At IIT-Madras

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday paid a visit to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, where five new infections had been discovered, bringing the total number of infections to 60.

He informed reporters that just as the number of infections in Chennai's district was declining, a fresh cluster was discovered at the institute. In just six days, a single case had turned into a cluster.

The Secretary of Health has paid a visit to the institute, which has students from about 15 states. He has examined the institute three times alongside Greater Chennai Corporation health officials, inspecting the facilities and isolating the pupils, who are tested for oxygen saturation levels three times each day.

He remarked that a total of 2,015 students were tested, with 60 cases emerging. This equates to a 2.98 percent positive rate. There are 14 hostels in the institute. He explained that if a student tests positive, the entire building is tested. The students are constantly monitored by the Health Department. While 40 students were asymptomatic, 20 showed signs of illness and were treated at the institute.

He stated that they are under monitoring, so there is no need to be concerned. It is being attended to by the 20 students who have a moderate infection. The Secretary had stressed the significance of masked up, and on our visit today, they discovered 100 percent compliance. As a result, there have been only five new cases of illness.

The pupils were not only separated, but they were also served meals on their doorstep by institute administrators. Mr. Subramanian believes that the people of Tamil Nadu should follow the IIT's lead in adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.