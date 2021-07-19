Man From Tamil Nadu Spends Rs 20,000 On E-Bike That Travel Up To 50 kilometers

S Baskaran, 33 years old, has invented an electric cycle that can travel up to 50 kilometers with just one unit of current, in response to the demand. It only cost him Rs 20,000 to construct. He took the initiative as people are anxious for an alternative and more cheap form of transportation as fuel costs continue to rise.

Baskaran is a mechanical engineering diploma holder from Pakamedu village in Villupuram. Due to the pandemic last year, he had to leave his work and has been focusing on agriculture. Baskaran spent his free time researching electric cycles and purchasing an old bicycle for Rs 2,000, which he converted into an e-cycle. He only needs Rs 18,000 in spare parts.

The cycle is equipped with an electrical motor, battery, controller, and brake cut-off switch, according to the inventor. He also explained that the battery may be charged up to one unit, giving it a 50-kilometer range. The maximum speed will be 30 kilometers per hour and added that when the battery runs out, you can recharge it by pedaling the cycle. This cycle cost me Rs 20,000 to develop, and it would be a boon to ordinary people. Baskaran stated that the device's patent will be gained soon. He went on to say that his ambition is to make money from his innovations and studies. He also stated that he aspires to develop a low-cost electric wheelchair for those with disabilities.