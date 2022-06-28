Masks Are Back In Tamil Nadu

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has once more made masks necessary throughout the state. The department of health and family welfare announced in a news statement, action will be taken against anyone who don't use masks and don't adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.



The statement mentioned that as fewer people are using masks in public, the number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising. However, the number of instances can be reduced by keeping a physical distance, donning masks that appropriately cover the mouth and nose, and taking other preventative steps.

Meanwhile, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased significantly on Sunday, June 26, when 1,472 infections were reported, bringing the total to 34.68 lakh. With 3,395 current infections and an aggregate count of 7.58 lakh coronavirus cases, the state capital outperforms the other districts. The most recent 24-hour period saw 25,821 samples tested, bringing the total number of tests conducted thus far to 6.70 crore.

A medical bulletin stated that there were no new fatalities reported in the most recent 24-hour period, leaving the overall death toll at 38,026. In this time, as many as 691 persons have recovered from the infection, totaling 34.22 lakh recoveries and 7,458 active cases.With 624 new cases, Chennai led the way, followed by Chengalpet with 241 and Coimbatore with 104.

The remaining cases were dispersed among the remaining 33 of the 38 districts. The Tamil Nadu administration claimed that people were being careless in following COVID-19 protocols, which was the reason why new instances were increasing in several areas of the state.