MK Stalin Announces Plan To Make Tamil Nadu The Number One Data Centre Destination In India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the State's Data Centre Policy on Friday in an effort to make the state the number one location for data centres in the country.

The State government will collaborate with the ICT Academy, a Union government programme in conjunction with States and industry, to design and run courses related to data centre operations in order to help attract investors and establish a pool of competent workers in this area.

Stalin addressed human resources and skill development in his inaugural remarks at Connect, that holds at the Confederation of Indian Industry's premier event. He asked the sector to prepare students and enable them employable in emerging deep technologies, with a specific emphasis to rising deep innovations. Human resources and talent development were highlighted by the Chief Minister. He urged the sector to train students, making a specific reference to upcoming deep technologies.

The rules are applicable to all data centres formed after April 1, 2021, as well as units/parks formed before March 31, 2026. It also encourages businesses to engage with colleges and establish Centers of Excellence. Under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, the government is considering tailor-made constructing restrictions by creating a separate category for data centres.

Furthermore, the government is taking steps to ensure that data centres have enough electrical supplies. The government is promoting the usage of renewable energy in data centre operations. Projects with a capital of more than Rs 500 crore and those that fulfil at least 30% of their energy demand with renewable energy sources are eligible for incentives.

However, after Singapore imposed a block on the sector owing to a power outage, Tamil Nadu has been drawing data centres from all over the world. Data centres consume a lot of energy to continue running. The Tamil Nadu policy attempts to seize the opportunity, since the state possesses the second-highest number of submarine cable arrival stations in India, hosting over 30% of India's undersea cables, which interconnect to 264 landing stations across the world.