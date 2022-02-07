Stalin Says Opposing NEET Is A Fresh Plot To Deny Education On The Basis Of Social Status

On Sunday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the DMK opposed NEET not just for political reasons, but as it was a fresh form of a plot to deny education to people based on their socioeconomic position.



He stated that people have been denied education for generations. As a result of various fights over the previous few decades, they have had access to education. They gain a qualification and a status as a result of their education. NEET is a new form of the plot to restrict education to people based on their socioeconomic level,as he launched a virtual campaign for the elections to urban local governments. He stated that theyare not obligated to sensationalize NEET. The BJP government is pursuing a number of anti-people measures, which must be fought. NEET isn't the only problem. Theywould reject all policies and programs that are detrimental to Tamil Nadu and its people.

Mr. Stalin claimed that the BJP imposed NEET on the country in 2016, but that Tamil Nadu was excluded for a year since former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa objected to it. He stated emphatically that NEET would have ended if the opposition had persisted. But the AIADMK administration simply nodded and set the door for all of our current difficulties. Since the Union government returned the Bill against NEET, the Assembly may have passed another resolution. They have the fortitude to pass the resolution again, and we will return it to the Governor. They will not back down from our commitment.

He explained that to become a doctor, he must pass the qualifying examinations. After completing these exams, several Tamils have gone on to become internationally recognized doctors. NEET has limited medical education for individuals with the financial means to attend coaching programs. If one can't pay it off in a year, he'll have to pay it off the next year. The Chief Minister explained that admission to a medical college does not guarantee that a student will become a doctor, therefore justifying the opposition to the entrance exam.

Mr. Stalin stated that it was an elected government's responsibility to keep all of its commitments during its five-year term. However, even before one year has passed, we have already fulfilled 75% of our pledges. To guarantee that the social initiatives reach every hamlet, town, and street, we must win local body elections