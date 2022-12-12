Women Who Teach In Schools In Chennai Become Traffic Wardens

Chennai: An incident that attracted everyones attention revealed that six teachers from different schools have been officially turned by the Avadi municipal police as women traffic wardens after successfully finishing their training at the Avadi police headquarters in October.



M. Malarvizhi, 49, a Hindi teacher at a private international school in Kovur, has always aspired to work for the Tamil Nadu police department. However, because Tamil was not covered in her academic studies, she was unable to secure her dream position and instead chose teaching as her next-best option. When the chance arose to don khaki and work for the department, she seized it without thinking twice.

The women traffic warden team also includes five additional instructors, Suseela Devi, Shaly, Rekha Naik, Kasi Krishna Kalyani, and Ramya. Furthermore, the main responsibilities of the traffic wardens include controlling traffic in front of the school during the morning and evening hours, educating students about road safety, and controlling traffic in congested areas once a week.