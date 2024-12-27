AI's Leap Forward: 2024 Milestones and the Transformative Promise of 2025

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2024 has reached an inflection point, signalling a pivotal year for foundational technologies like large language models (LLMs), generative AI, and multimodal systems. A few industry experts share their vision with The Hans India , detailing how these innovations have shifted from experimental to essential, reshaping industries and redefining possibilities in productivity and creativity. Tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini have not only demonstrated the power of AI but have also embedded themselves in daily lives, marking a paradigm shift in how humans interact with machines.

AI’s footprint in 2024 spans across diverse sectors. Finance has leveraged AI to optimize trading algorithms and fraud detection systems. Healthcare has seen AI-driven diagnostic tools improving patient outcomes, while logistics companies are utilizing predictive analytics to streamline supply chains. These applications underscore the transformative potential of AI in driving efficiency and innovation.

Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder of AI & Beyond, reflected on this momentum, stating, “2024 has been the year of maturity for foundational AI technologies like large language models (LLMs), generative AI, and multimodal systems. Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini have become household names, demonstrating the immense potential of AI in productivity, creativity, and automation. We’ve also seen the rise of AI-powered assistants and the mainstream adoption of AI in industries like finance, healthcare, and logistics.”





As the year draws to a close, attention is shifting toward 2025, where AI is expected to undergo another transformative leap. Agentic AI, a concept of autonomous AI agents capable of independently managing workflows and making decisions, is emerging as the next frontier. These agents promise to revolutionize how humans engage with technology, moving beyond static apps and interfaces to dynamic, intelligent companions. This evolution is anticipated to drive the enterprise software market, replacing traditional Software as a Service (SaaS) with what Bindra describes as “Service as a Software.”

“Looking ahead to 2025, the spotlight will shift to Agentic AI. AI agents are poised to transform how we interact with technology—moving beyond apps and interfaces to autonomous agents that can manage workflows, make decisions, and operate independently. This is where we’ll see the next big leap, with Agentic AI becoming the backbone of enterprise software, evolving SaaS into 'Service as a Software.' At the same time, ethical AI, privacy-preserving AI, and advancements in edge AI will take centre stage as organizations and governments strive to build guardrails for scalable and responsible AI use. The age of AI ubiquity is upon us, and the technologies of 2025 will redefine how we live and work,” Bindra added.

Amid these technological advances, the challenges of ethical and responsible AI deployment remain pressing. Privacy-preserving AI and edge computing are expected to play crucial roles in ensuring data security and compliance. Governments and organizations worldwide are likely to prioritize establishing robust frameworks that balance innovation with accountability.

As 2025 approaches, the AI landscape is set to expand its horizons, offering unparalleled opportunities while demanding vigilant oversight. The year ahead holds the promise of redefining human-technology interactions, ushering in an era of unprecedented AI ubiquity and sophistication.

As we approach the close of another transformative year, the spotlight on sustainability and e-commerce has never been brighter. We have witnessed how businesses are increasingly embracing eco-friendly practices as a core part of their operations. The growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions reflects a significant shift in consumer behaviour, where convenience aligns seamlessly with environmental responsibility. E-commerce, as a rapidly evolving sector, has challenged us to innovate by offering branded, sustainable packaging solutions and scalable logistics frameworks, blending efficiency with eco-consciousness to meet these changing demands.

Suresh Bansal, Founder and CEO of DCGpac, further adds, "Looking ahead to 2025, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing sustainability and growth hand in hand. Our focus is on creating packaging solutions that not only reduce environmental impact but also empower businesses to scale effectively. By continuing to innovate, collaborate, and prioritize responsible practices, we aim to lead the way in building a future where packaging serves as a tool for progress, protecting both products and the planet. Together, let’s make 2025 a landmark year for sustainable innovation and conscious business growth."

As we reflect on 2024, the HR technology industry has experienced remarkable growth and transformation, underscoring its pivotal role in reshaping how organizations attract, engage, and retain talent. This year has seen the widespread adoption of AI-driven solutions, enabling businesses to automate complex HR processes, enhance employee experiences, and gain actionable insights into workforce dynamics. With companies increasingly prioritizing employee wellbeing, engagement, and inclusion, technology has become an indispensable ally in addressing the evolving expectations of a modern workforce.

Vikas Kakkar adds, "The challenges of talent acquisition, retention, and engagement have driven innovation across the industry, with advancements in predictive analytics, conversational AI, and personalized employee engagement strategies leading the charge. These technologies have empowered HR leaders to make data-driven decisions, foster meaningful connections with employees, and build agile workplaces that are ready for the future."

Looking ahead to 2025, the focus will continue to shift toward creating holistic and inclusive employee experiences. Emerging trends like generative AI, adaptive learning platforms, and deeper integration of AI into workforce management hold immense potential to redefine the way organizations connect with their people. I am optimistic about the opportunities the future holds and confident that HR technology will continue to evolve, supporting businesses in unlocking the full potential of their most valuable asset—their people.”

Ravi Kaklasaria shares, "The IT trends that are emerging in 2025 will change the way of workforce dynamics with technologies like AI, data science and cloud computing leading the charge. Recent studies have found that nearly 66% of organizations in the Indian IT sector will be upskilling in these domains. To help bridge the gaps created by these fast advancing advancements, at edForce, we are on a mission to provide tailored learning solutions. As AI and automation alone are projected to add $500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. In this transformative era, our mission is to empower businesses and professionals with the tools, certifications and strategies to not only survive but to thrive, making it easier on companies of all sizes and making the world overall more innovative and resilient in the process."

