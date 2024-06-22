Apple is once again offering its popular back-to-school deals for university students in India. This year, students purchasing a Mac or iPad can enjoy reduced prices along with a bonus gift of free AirPods or an Apple Pencil. Here's everything you need to know about this offer.



Apple Back-to-School Offer: Timings and Key Details

The back-to-school offer is available both online and at Apple's official stores, Apple BKC and Apple Saket. The promotion has already started and will run until September 30th. To take advantage of these deals, students need a valid student ID and must verify it through UNiDAYS. This verification will unlock access to discounted prices and gifts.

How Can Students Benefit from Mac and iPad?



Mac Benefits:

For students, a Mac offers several features to enhance productivity:

- Stage Manager: Organize apps efficiently.

- Multiple Desktops: Manage different workspaces.

- Quick Previews: Preview files by pressing the space bar.

- Text-Based Shortcuts: Create custom shortcuts for frequently used text in the Keyboard settings under System Preferences > Text Replacements.

iPad Benefits:

The iPad is a versatile tool for students. It can function as a secondary screen for a Mac, thus expanding the workspace and aiding multitasking. Creative apps like LumaFusion, Final Cut Pro, and ProCreate can be invaluable for assignments and projects.

Combined Mac and iPad Features:

When used together, the Mac and iPad offer enhanced functionality through Apple's Continuity features:

- AirDrop: Seamlessly share files between devices.

- Instant Hotspot: Use your iPhone's data connection on your Mac or iPad.

- Universal Clipboard: Copy and paste content across devices.

- Continuity Camera: Use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac.

These features make the Mac and iPad a powerful combination for students, streamlining workflow and enabling a seamless experience across devices.



Apple's back-to-school offer provides an excellent opportunity for university students in India to acquire high-quality devices at a discount while also receiving a free pair of AirPods or an Apple Pencil. Whether for note-taking, creative projects, or multitasking, a Mac or iPad can significantly enhance a student's productivity. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer available until September 30th.