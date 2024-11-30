Apple iPhone SE 4 Set to Launch in Early 2025: Here's What to Expect

The Apple iPhone has built a loyal and dedicated fan base for itself. Apple’s sleek design, cutting- edge technology, and seamless ecosystem are the reasons why people around the world love this brand so much. From its debut in 2007 to the latest models, the iPhone continues to captivate users worldwide, sparking excitement whenever there’s a new launch.

One such launch that Apple fans are excited about is the Apple iPhone SE 4. Apple’s iPhone SE series has always attracted a dedicated fan base looking for an affordable Apple product without compromising on performance. The Apple iPhone SE 4, anticipated to launch in early 2025, promises significant upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3.

Apple iPhone SE 4 release date

According to rumours, Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone SE series in the first quarter of 2025.

Apple has always preferred the spring release for its SE series. So, following this pattern experts predict a March or April release for the iPhone SE 4. experts predict a March or April release for the iPhone SE 4.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Design

One of the most anticipated and discussed topics about the latest iPhone SE 4 is its design. Unlike the Apple iPhone SE 3 which is Apple’s smallest device, modelled after iPhone 8, iPhone SE 4 design rumours suggest improved design which includes slimmer bezels and the removal of the Touch ID home button, with Face ID taking over. A larger display of around 6.1 inches which is significantly larger than the current iPhone SE.

Apple could also introduce vibrant colour options, appealing to younger audiences. Apple transitioned to USB-C instead of lighting with the launch of the iPhone 15 and if rumours are to be true the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to include a USB-C port.

iPhone SE 4 Camera, Features and Specs

Camera - Though iPhone SE 4 is widely compared to iPhone 14, unlike iPhone 14 which has a dual lens camera, SE 4 will include a single lens camera to keep the cost low, but it could have a 48- megapixel main lens used in the ‌iPhone 15‌ which is great news for the fans.

Battery Life – Battery life, a critical factor for users, is expected to see an improvement compared to the current SE series. The current SE series offers a 2018 mAh battery while the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a 3279 mAh battery which is the same as that of the iPhone 14.

Processor - Apple might equip the device with its A16 Bionic chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. This would ensure improved performance and energy efficiency compared to the SE 3’s A15 chip.

Display - In terms of display technology, the SE 4 is expected to feature an OLED screen, offering richer colours and deeper contrasts. It’s also speculated that the new SE will come with enhanced durability features, including Ceramic Shield protection and improved water resistance.

iPhone SE 4 Expected Price

The Apple iPhone SE 4 price remains a hot topic among fans. Apple’s SE series is known for being budget-friendly and with the release of SE 4 this transition is expected to continue. It is expected to have a lower price tag as compared to other models.

As for the price in India, the iPhone SE 3 costs around 47,000 INR. Based on this, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to cost somewhere between 48,000 to 50,000 INR.

Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone SE 4. If you are considering upgrading your current device, then Apple iPhone SE 4 might just be the perfect choice for you.