Apple Removes Series 9 and Ultra 2 Watches Amidst Sales Ban

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have been withdrawn from Apple's US online stores following an unsuccessful appeal to delay the sales ban imposed by the International Trade Commission (ITC). On December 21, Apple's appeal to postpone the ban was rejected, leading to the removal of the smartwatches due to a patent dispute with Masimo over the SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor technology.



The ITC ruled in favour of Masimo, prompting Apple to remove the listings for the affected products on its online store, stating that they are "currently unavailable." While the watches can still be found in physical stores and through third-party retailers, this availability is limited to existing stock. Additionally, Apple removed refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8, featuring the disputed technology.



The ban is set to take full effect on December 26, but Apple's proactive removal of product listings anticipates compliance with the ITC decision. However, there remains a glimmer of hope for Apple, contingent on a potential intervention by US President Joe Biden. If the President opts to veto the ITC ban, there is a possibility of reversal. Apple has initiated a Presidential Review, and the decision is anticipated after December 25.



Apple withdraws its latest smartwatches from US online stores



On Monday, Apple shared a statement with 9to5Mac stating, "A Presidential Review Period is in progress regarding an order from the U.S. International Trade Commission on a technical intellectual property dispute about Apple Watch devices containing the Blood Oxygen feature. While the review period will not end until December 25, Apple is preemptively taking steps to comply should the ruling stand. This includes pausing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales from Apple.com starting December 21, and from Apple retail locations after December 24."

This setback underscores the significance of the SpO2 sensor in question, as it debuted with the Apple Watch 6 and has been a consistent feature in subsequent flagship models. Notably, the Apple Watch SE, lacking this sensor, remains available for online purchase in the US. The outcome of the Presidential Review will determine the fate of these popular smartwatches in Apple's product lineup.