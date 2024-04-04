Apple Services Outage Disrupts App Store, Apple TV, and More Globally; Now Resolved

Many Apple services, including the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Music, experienced a global outage on Wednesday night, disrupting access for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.



The outage, noted on Apple's system status page, began at 6:31 PM ET and affected various services such as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, Podcasts, Fitness Plus, and the new Apple Sports app. Reports on Down detector started surfacing just after 6 PM ET.



Fortunately, the issues were resolved relatively quickly, with all services listed as "outage resolved" by 7:35 PM ET. However, Apple did not provide any specific reason for the outage via its @AppleSupport social media account.



While no specific error messages were reported, users encountered difficulties updating or installing apps, streaming TV shows, or playing music during the outage. Although such widespread outages are rare for Apple, this incident occurred shortly after a global outage affecting WhatsApp and other Meta services.