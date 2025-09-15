Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with U2 Chip, Heart-Rate Monitor, and Live Translation

Apple has officially lifted the curtain on its next-generation earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, during its “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. While the new earbuds come packed with multiple upgrades, one feature in particular is drawing quiet but significant attention — the introduction of the U2 chip.

The U2 chip is Apple’s second-generation Ultra WideBand (UWB) technology, following in the footsteps of the U1 chip found in the AirPods Pro 2. First introduced with the iPhone 15 series back in 2023, this enhanced chip now finds its way into the AirPods lineup, promising a much-improved tracking experience.

So what does this mean for everyday users? Quite simply, finding lost AirPods will now be easier than ever. With the U2-powered case, the tracking range expands up to 60 meters (around 200 feet) — nearly three times the range offered by the older U1-equipped AirPods Pro 2. Using Apple’s Find My app, users will also benefit from Precision Finding, which can guide them with pinpoint accuracy if the earbuds are misplaced nearby.

It is worth noting, however, that this extended range is limited to the charging case itself, not the earbuds individually. This is because the U2 chip is embedded in the case, giving it the extra range advantage.

U2 Chip Expanding Beyond AirPods

Apple doesn’t plan to stop here. According to reports from MacRumors, the company is preparing to introduce the same U2 chip to its much-anticipated AirTag 2. AirTags, already a popular choice for tracking personal items, will likely gain similar long-range tracking enhancements, strengthening Apple’s ecosystem of findable devices.

More Than Just Location Tracking

The AirPods Pro 3 aren’t just about smarter location tracking. Apple has bundled in a range of new features that could transform the way users interact with their earbuds. One of the standout additions is a built-in heart-rate monitor. This feature allows wearers to track their heart rate in real time, making the AirPods Pro 3 particularly useful for fitness enthusiasts who don’t want to rely solely on an Apple Watch during workouts.

Another headline-grabbing innovation is Live Translation. This tool allows users to engage in real-time multilingual conversations when both parties are wearing AirPods. Even if only one person has AirPods, translations can still be displayed as transcriptions on the user’s iPhone. However, Apple has confirmed that this particular feature will not be available to customers in the European Union at launch.

Price and Availability in India

For Indian customers, the AirPods Pro 3 are priced at ₹25,900. Pre-orders are already live on Apple’s official website. The earbuds will officially hit shelves on Friday, September 19, launching alongside the new iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, and the latest Apple Watch lineup.

With its combination of improved tracking, fitness-focused features, and language translation capabilities, the AirPods Pro 3 marks one of Apple’s most ambitious steps in the wearable audio category.