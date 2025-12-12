Inclusive, sustainable development of Manipur a national priority: President Murmu

Imphal: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Centre has been working closely with local leaders, civil society organisations and various communities to ensure the inclusive and sustainable development of Manipur.

Addressing a function after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of several developmental projects in the Naga tribal-inhabited Senapati district, the President said the government is committed to ensuring that development reaches every corner of the country.

She said that special attention has been given to accelerating development in remote tribal regions.

President Murmu said that Manipur’s strength lies in its diversity, culture, languages and traditions. “The hills and the valley have always complemented each other like two sides of the same beautiful land. I urge all communities to continue supporting the efforts for peace, understanding and reconciliation,” she said.

The President said the government recognises the aspirations of the people of Manipur and prioritises the dignity, security and growth opportunities of the tribal communities, ensuring their greater participation in the nation’s progress.

Referring to the PM JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) scheme, she expressed confidence that the initiatives under the mission would further improve the lives of tribal communities, especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

The PM JANMAN scheme, launched in November 2023 by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of PVTGs by providing essential facilities, bridging development gaps, and ensuring the reach of basic services such as housing, clean drinking water, healthcare, education, and connectivity.

It covers 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and one union territory, with interventions spanning nine ministries to provide benefits like solar power, mobile towers, roads and skill training.

President Murmu noted that the Maram Naga tribe is the only PVTG community in Manipur. “I understand with full empathy your concerns and your desire for a peaceful and prosperous future. I reiterate the Government of India’s commitment to the well-being and progress of the people of Manipur, including those in the tribal regions. Let us continue working together for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur,” she said.

She added that the projects inaugurated on Friday would further strengthen security, education and healthcare facilities and improve community infrastructure in the region. In recent years, she said, the hill districts of Manipur have benefited from focused investments in national highways, rural roads, healthcare facilities, drinking water and electricity supply, and educational infrastructure.

Various livelihood programmes have also been undertaken to improve the quality of life of tribal communities, she added. “These efforts reflect the government’s commitment to supporting tribal communities while respecting their unique identities and traditions,” the President noted.

Earlier in the day, the President was accorded a warm reception at a Naga village in the Senapati district. Before attending the function at the district headquarters in Senapati district, she also interacted with internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the ethnic violence and currently staying in relief camps.

“President Droupadi Murmu interacted with a few Internally Displaced Persons in Senapati. She assured that the government is undertaking several measures for providing education to students, promoting livelihoods, rebuilding houses, skilling people and creating job opportunities, especially for the youth and others. She emphasised the importance of harmony, unity and sustained dialogue for peace and prosperity of the people of Manipur,” said a post on the President of India X handle.

On Friday morning, President Murmu, on the second day of her two-day visit to Manipur, paid floral tributes at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal on the occasion of the 86th Nupi Lal Day, which commemorates two women-led uprisings against British policies. An official said the President paid heartfelt homage to the brave women warriors of Manipur, whose courage continues to inspire generations. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who accompanied her, also offered floral tributes at the memorial.

She also offered prayers at the Shree Govindaji Temple at the Palace Compound.