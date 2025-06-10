Apple WWDC 2025: Top 13 Announcements You Need to Know

At its 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple delivered a series of sweeping updates across its entire software ecosystem. With design overhauls, smarter tools, and a shift in naming convention, Apple is preparing for a new generation of intelligent, seamless digital experiences. Here are the most significant highlights from the event:

1. OS Names Aligned With Release Year

In a move to simplify version tracking, Apple is now naming all of its operating systems by the release year. This year’s lineup includes iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. Developer betas are already available, with public releases expected later in 2025.

2. New ‘Liquid Glass’ Design Language

Apple introduced a fresh design theme across its platforms called Liquid Glass, adding transparency and elegance to buttons, sliders, text, and control elements. The new aesthetic extends to lock screens, offering a clearer view of wallpaper behind the interface.

3. Redesigned Core Apps on iOS 26

Major apps such as Safari, Camera, and Phone are getting UI upgrades. Safari now utilizes the full screen for browsing, while Camera simplifies access to different shooting modes. The revamped Phone app merges favourites, recents, and voicemails into a single panel for easier navigation.

4. iPadOS 26 Boosts Multitasking

Apple is bringing advanced window management to iPadOS 26. Users can now resize and reposition app windows freely, with a new menu bar and improved mouse pointer for a more Mac-like experience. The Mac’s Preview app also makes its iPad debut.

5. Messages App Enhancements

Messaging gets more expressive and functional with customizable chat backgrounds, polls in group chats, group typing indicators, and smart sorting of unknown senders into a separate inbox.

6. New ‘Games’ App Centralizes Gaming

A new hub called Games will house all your Apple Arcade titles and help discover new ones. It includes a Play Together feature for challenging friends and a library to manage downloads.

7. macOS Tahoe 26 Enhances Spotlight Search

Spotlight search becomes smarter with personalization and filters, making it easier to find files, apps, and even perform quick actions like sending emails or notes. The Phone and Games apps are also coming to macOS, with support for iPhone’s Live Activities.

8. Vision Pro Adds PlayStation VR2 Support

In visionOS 26, Apple Vision Pro users will be able to use PSVR2 Sense controllers. New eye-tracking scrolling and persistent spatial widgets further deepen the immersive experience.

9. Apple Intelligence Can Now "See" Your Screen

Users can now press the screenshot buttons to invoke a new Apple Intelligence feature that understands on-screen content. You can then ask ChatGPT or perform visual searches on platforms like Google or Etsy based on what’s visible.

10. watchOS 26 Introduces ‘Wrist Flick’ and AI Workout Buddy

The Apple Watch gets a new gesture—flicking your wrist to dismiss notifications—and a personalized AI Workout Buddy that offers custom fitness advice and motivation, powered by Apple Intelligence.

11. Live Translation Comes to Phone, Messages, and FaceTime

Real-time translation is being integrated into key communication apps. Messages will auto-translate texts, the Phone app will read translations aloud, and FaceTime will offer live captioning during conversations.

12. AirPods Gain Camera and Audio Powers

A tap on your AirPods stem can now trigger a photo on your iPhone or iPad. AirPods 4 and Pro models also gain enhanced voice isolation for studio-quality recordings, even in noisy environments.

13. Developers Get Access to Apple’s On-Device AI Models

Third-party developers will now be able to tap into Apple’s on-device LLM (Large Language Model) used by Apple Intelligence, opening up new possibilities for custom AI-powered features inside their apps.

Apple's 2025 WWDC keynote marks a pivot toward a more integrated, AI-driven ecosystem that blends utility with elegance across every screen and device.