Apple's First Foldable iPhone Set for 2026 Launch: Expected Price and Features

After years of speculation and industry whispers, Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone in 2026. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the foldable iPhone could debut alongside the anticipated iPhone 18 series in September 2026. Unlike the clamshell-style Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Apple's foldable iPhone is rumoured to feature a book-style folding mechanism, resembling the Galaxy Z Fold.

Expected Pricing in India and the US

A recent investor research note from Barclays Bank suggests that the foldable iPhone could carry a hefty price tag of approximately $2,300 in the United States, potentially making it the most expensive iPhone ever. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier estimated a price range of $2,000 to $2,500. Based on these predictions, the foldable iPhone's price in India will likely start between Rs 1,75,000 and Rs 2,10,000, depending on Apple's final pricing strategy.

Leaked Features and Specifications

Reports indicate that Apple's foldable iPhone will incorporate a premium book-style folding mechanism, distinguishing it from Samsung's clamshell foldable phones. The device is expected to measure between 9 and 9.5 mm in thickness when folded and approximately 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded.

One of the standout features is its display. The outer screen is expected to measure 5.5 inches, similar to a standard iPhone, while the inner screen, when unfolded, is anticipated to stretch to 7.8 inches—offering an experience close to that of an iPad. The inner display is also expected to be nearly crease-free, ensuring a smooth viewing experience.

Premium Build and Camera Capabilities

Apple is rumoured to be using a titanium frame for its foldable iPhone, with the hinge comprising a mix of titanium and stainless steel. To enhance durability and minimize screen creasing, Apple is reportedly incorporating liquid metal into the hinge design. Liquid metal, a strong material formed through die-casting, is expected to address common durability concerns associated with foldable smartphones.

In terms of photography, the foldable iPhone is speculated to include a dual-lens rear camera setup. Additionally, a front-facing camera will be available for use in both folded and unfolded states, making it versatile for selfies and video calls. With cutting-edge design and advanced engineering, Apple's foldable iPhone could redefine the foldable smartphone market when it launches in 2026.