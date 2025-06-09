Live
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
Apple's Next-Gen AirTag nears launch with longer range, Vision Pro Integration
Apple’s new AirTag with extended range, Vision Pro support, and anti-stalking upgrades is nearly ready—but won’t debut at WWDC 2025, says Gurman.
Apple is gearing up to launch its second-generation AirTag, according to tech insider Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman confirmed that the new AirTag is almost ready after months of development. However, he believes it’s unlikely to make an appearance at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025).
The updated AirTag is expected to feature three key enhancements: a second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip that offers up to triple the tracking range of the current model, advanced integration with Apple’s Vision Pro headset for spatial computing capabilities, and a more secure speaker to reduce misuse for stalking.
Despite the major upgrades under the hood, the design of the AirTag is expected to remain unchanged from the original version introduced in April 2021.
In India, the first-gen AirTag is priced at ₹3,490 for a single unit and ₹11,900 for a pack of four, available via Apple’s official site. The next-gen model is expected to launch sometime in mid-2025.