Apple's Next-Gen AirTag nears launch with longer range, Vision Pro Integration

Apple is gearing up to launch its second-generation AirTag, according to tech insider Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman confirmed that the new AirTag is almost ready after months of development. However, he believes it’s unlikely to make an appearance at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025).



The updated AirTag is expected to feature three key enhancements: a second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip that offers up to triple the tracking range of the current model, advanced integration with Apple’s Vision Pro headset for spatial computing capabilities, and a more secure speaker to reduce misuse for stalking.

Despite the major upgrades under the hood, the design of the AirTag is expected to remain unchanged from the original version introduced in April 2021.

In India, the first-gen AirTag is priced at ₹3,490 for a single unit and ₹11,900 for a pack of four, available via Apple’s official site. The next-gen model is expected to launch sometime in mid-2025.