Budget-Friendly Smart Projectors for Unlimited Entertainment

An innovative projector from global tech giant Formovie, the Xming Page One is the world’s first Google TV projector with certified Netflix integration. This high-performance projector features 300 ANSI Lumens, 1080p Full HD resolution, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, omnidirectional auto-correction, obstacle avoidance and a built-in Chromecast, running on the Google TV operating system. Another attractive aspect is the impressive audio quality that the Xming Page One offers with Dolby Audio powered by Boston Acoustics. It is also equipped with audio modes suitable for various content such as Standard, Movie, Sports, Game, Gorgeous, and Custom. One of the most compact and lightweight devices in this category, it is available in an attractive dark spring green colour. The Formovie Xming Page One is priced at Rs 39,999 and is available on www.formovie.in.

BenQ GV11