  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Budget-Friendly Smart Projectors for Unlimited Entertainment

Budget-Friendly Smart Projectors for Unlimited Entertainment
x
Highlights

Mini projectors are specially designed and feature-loaded to transform any living space into a personal home theatre.

Thinking of experiencing your favourite movies, OTT content and games with great visual quality but don’t want to spend a large amount? Then consider Mini projectors for home use as these portable devices can be the ideal options for you. Moreover, as today’s youth prefer travelling to different places, the portability of these gadgets allows them to enjoy entertainment anywhere, 24X7. From ‘Formovie Xming Page One to ‘BenQ GV11,’ here is a list of portable projectors that are equipped with exceptional connectivity features, high-quality visuals and superior audio quality.

Formovie Xming Page One

Formovie Xming Page One

An innovative projector from global tech giant Formovie, the Xming Page One is the world’s first Google TV projector with certified Netflix integration. This high-performance projector features 300 ANSI Lumens, 1080p Full HD resolution, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, omnidirectional auto-correction, obstacle avoidance and a built-in Chromecast, running on the Google TV operating system. Another attractive aspect is the impressive audio quality that the Xming Page One offers with Dolby Audio powered by Boston Acoustics. It is also equipped with audio modes suitable for various content such as Standard, Movie, Sports, Game, Gorgeous, and Custom. One of the most compact and lightweight devices in this category, it is available in an attractive dark spring green colour. The Formovie Xming Page One is priced at Rs 39,999 and is available on www.formovie.in.

BenQ GV11

BenQ GV11

A versatile and portable projector designed for both entertainment and productivity, the BenQ GV11 offers 720p resolution with 200 ANSI Lumens brightness, 92 per cent REC 709 colour coverage and a built-in 5W chamber speaker. It features smart connectivity options, including wireless casting and streaming capabilities via embedded Android TV, allowing access to popular platforms like YouTube and Netflix. Further, its 270-degree rotating lens and automatic vertical keystone correction enhance flexibility for projection from various angles. It also supports multiple picture modes and audio options, including Bluetooth. With a battery life of up to 2.5 hours and a drop-proof design, this device is an ideal choice for on-the-go use. Priced between Rs 29,999 and Rs 37,990, GV11 is available in all leading Flipkart.

Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector

Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector

Experience bright, high-quality images at home or in the office with one of the most easy-to-use mini-projectors, the Epson EB-E01 XGA, which features 3LCD technology, helping to deliver bright, high-quality images for home or office use. Whether you’re watching blockbusters on the big screen or hosting business presentations, this projector can perfectly satisfy your requirements. With a colour light output of 3,300 lumens, it remains incredibly bright even in ambient light and boasts a long-lasting lamp light source that provides 18 years’ worth of entertainment, promising true value for money. Priced at Rs 32,999 (all-inclusive), the Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector is available on Flipkart

Yaber K2s FHD Projector

Yaber K2s FHD Projector

Powered by built-in dual 10W JBL stereo speakers coupled with Dolby Audio support, as well as 1080p display resolution and 800 ANSI Lumens brightness, the Yaber K2s FHD Projector creates a dynamic and immersive sound and visual experience that elevates movie nights, gaming sessions and presentations to new heights. The NFC screencast and auto technology help users to effortlessly cast movies from their NFC-enabled phone to the projector. With a built-in TV dongle offering access to 7000+ apps, including popular streaming services, entertainment is limitless. Meanwhile, the two-way Bluetooth feature enables users to turn off the screen and use it as a Bluetooth speaker. Priced at Rs 35,990, the Yaber K2s Projector is available on amazon.in.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X