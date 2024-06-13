Live
- PM Modi scheduled to have series of bilaterals during G7 in Italy
- AWS offers $230 million in Cloud credits to generative AI startups, including in India
- Samsung releases its new entry-level smartwatch 'Galaxy Watch FE'
- Ajit Doval's reappointment as NSA shows PM Modi's unwavering emphasis on security
- Women should be at the forefront in creating employment: DE Hemalatha
- Govt launches E-flows Monitoring System for real-time analysis of water quality in Ganga
- CMFRI and INCOIS join hands to boost research on oceanography, fisheries management
- Prison authorities write to SSKM over deteriorating health of Partha Chatterjee
- Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha” worldwide Grand Release tomorrow
- Kidnapping calls from +92 code are scam, communicating with Centre to block VPN: Goa CM
Budget-Friendly Smart Projectors for Unlimited Entertainment
Mini projectors are specially designed and feature-loaded to transform any living space into a personal home theatre.
Thinking of experiencing your favourite movies, OTT content and games with great visual quality but don’t want to spend a large amount? Then consider Mini projectors for home use as these portable devices can be the ideal options for you. Moreover, as today’s youth prefer travelling to different places, the portability of these gadgets allows them to enjoy entertainment anywhere, 24X7. From ‘Formovie Xming Page One to ‘BenQ GV11,’ here is a list of portable projectors that are equipped with exceptional connectivity features, high-quality visuals and superior audio quality.
Formovie Xming Page One
An innovative projector from global tech giant Formovie, the Xming Page One is the world’s first Google TV projector with certified Netflix integration. This high-performance projector features 300 ANSI Lumens, 1080p Full HD resolution, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, omnidirectional auto-correction, obstacle avoidance and a built-in Chromecast, running on the Google TV operating system. Another attractive aspect is the impressive audio quality that the Xming Page One offers with Dolby Audio powered by Boston Acoustics. It is also equipped with audio modes suitable for various content such as Standard, Movie, Sports, Game, Gorgeous, and Custom. One of the most compact and lightweight devices in this category, it is available in an attractive dark spring green colour. The Formovie Xming Page One is priced at Rs 39,999 and is available on www.formovie.in.
BenQ GV11
A versatile and portable projector designed for both entertainment and productivity, the BenQ GV11 offers 720p resolution with 200 ANSI Lumens brightness, 92 per cent REC 709 colour coverage and a built-in 5W chamber speaker. It features smart connectivity options, including wireless casting and streaming capabilities via embedded Android TV, allowing access to popular platforms like YouTube and Netflix. Further, its 270-degree rotating lens and automatic vertical keystone correction enhance flexibility for projection from various angles. It also supports multiple picture modes and audio options, including Bluetooth. With a battery life of up to 2.5 hours and a drop-proof design, this device is an ideal choice for on-the-go use. Priced between Rs 29,999 and Rs 37,990, GV11 is available in all leading Flipkart.
Experience bright, high-quality images at home or in the office with one of the most easy-to-use mini-projectors, the Epson EB-E01 XGA, which features 3LCD technology, helping to deliver bright, high-quality images for home or office use. Whether you’re watching blockbusters on the big screen or hosting business presentations, this projector can perfectly satisfy your requirements. With a colour light output of 3,300 lumens, it remains incredibly bright even in ambient light and boasts a long-lasting lamp light source that provides 18 years’ worth of entertainment, promising true value for money. Priced at Rs 32,999 (all-inclusive), the Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector is available on Flipkart