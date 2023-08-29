CMF, Nothing sub-brand to make smartwatches, headphones and chargers

Earlier this month, Nothing, led by Carl Pei, introduced a new budget sub-brand called CMF by Nothing. Nothing is reportedly likely to sell affordable products under the CMF brand. Two of its key upcoming brand products have already made their way to the Bureau of Indian Standards. A smartwatch and headphones have reportedly registered with the Indian Bureau of Standards. This confirmed its availability in India.



According to GSM Arena, a recent leak has provided images of these headphones, a smartwatch, and a 65W GaN charger. This leak suggests that these will be the first three devices from CMF by Nothing, all set to launch worldwide on September 26. The smartwatch is rumoured to be priced at Rs 4,500, the earphones are expected to cost Rs 3,500, and the charger is expected to cost Rs 3,000.



The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro is expected to have a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with an Always-on Display feature. The watch comes in an aluminium alloy case and offers 600 nits of peak brightness, a 50Hz refresh rate, 100 watch faces, and 110 sports modes. It has a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracking, stress monitor, and Bluetooth 5.3 for AI noise reduction calls. The watch is also waterproof and dustproof (IP68), has GPS capabilities, and is powered by a 330mAh battery that can last around 13 days with the always-on display turned off.



The Nothing Buds Pro CMF features an impressive 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and "Ultra Bass technology". These headphones can offer up to 11 hours of continuous music playback with ANC disabled, thanks to their 55 mAh batteries. They come with 10mm dynamic drivers, three HD microphones per button, a "clear call algorithm", and a "wind noise structure". The headphones offer fast charging: a 10-minute charge provides 3.5 hours of use. The charging case, which has a capacity of 460 mAh, is rated IP54 for resistance to dust and water.



The charger part of this CMF by Nothing line supports various fast charging technologies, including USB PD 3.0, Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+/3.0/2.0, and charging protocols for Apple and Samsung devices. The charger is expected to carry a special early bird price of Rs 2,499. In contrast to Nothing's transparent design approach, CMF by Nothing has adopted a vibrant and colourful design language for these products. The sub-brand is embracing bold, eye-catching colours.