Donald Trump returns to X after two years of ban from Twitter

Donald Trump Twitter, he opened his own social media platform called Truth Social. Last year, when Elon Musk took over Twitter, he invited Trump back, but the former US president wasn't too interested. He, however, officially made his debut on the platform after Musk rebranded him as X for Twitter. The former president of the United States has finally returned to X, formerly known as Twitter. Shortly afterwas banned from, he opened his own social media platform called Truth Social. Last year, when Elon Musk took over Twitter, he invited Trump back, but the former US president wasn't too interested. He, however, officially made his debut on the platform after Musk rebranded him as X for Twitter.

Trump shared a link to his website and an arrest photo of him. Underneath the photo, it said: "Never give up!" He returned to X following an interview with Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who now broadcasts on X. The interview was shown while other Republican presidential candidates were debating Wednesday night.

When Musk took office, he conducted a poll asking users if Trump should return to the platform. In the survey, nearly 15 million Twitter users voted for Trump to return to the platform. Musk later confirmed via tweet that Trump would be reinstated.

After the verdict, Musk quickly lifted the ban on Trump's Twitter account, declaring, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated." For those who may not know, Trump was banned from Twitter due to his tweets in support of the riots at the US Capitol in January 2021. Twitter was run by CEO Jack Dorsey, who cited violations of Twitter's policies to ban the former US president's personal account. The social media giant clarified that Trump's account was suspended for violating Twitter's "Civic Integrity" policy.

On January 8, 2021, Trump posted: "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!!" Shortly after, he tweeted again, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Following an assessment of the wording of these tweets in comparison to its policy of glorifying violence, Twitter concluded: "We have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy, and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately and permanently suspended from the service." This announcement was made through the platform's official blog post.