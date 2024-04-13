Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale: Big Discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and More

Flipkart's Mega Saving Days sale is back, offering enticing discounts on various smartphones. Starting on April 15, the sale brings substantial price drops on top devices, including the iPhone 15, Pixel 8, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, and more.



iPhone 15 Discount



The headline deal of the Flipkart Mega Saving Days sale is the massive discount on the iPhone 15. Priced at just Rs 65,999, consumers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 13,901 without any bank cards or exchange offers. Additionally, bank offers and exchange deals are available, potentially bringing down the price even further. It's important to act fast as such attractive deals may only be available for a limited time during the sale period.

Other Smartphone Deals



For those eyeing the iPhone 13, Flipkart offers a discounted price of Rs 52,999. Similarly, the Pixel 8, known for its exceptional camera performance and clean software, is priced at Rs 69,999, down from its original Rs 75,999.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is another highlight, now available at Rs 22,999, featuring a Rs 1,000 discount with additional savings on select bank offers. Poco M6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F14 5G are also part of the sale, priced attractively at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,490, respectively.



Don't Miss Out



With enticing discounts on flagship smartphones and popular models, the Flipkart Mega Saving Days sale is an opportunity to be noticed. Head over to Flipkart to explore the full range of deals and upgrade your smartphone at a great price.