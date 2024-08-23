Flipkart Offers Apple iPad 10th Gen for Under Rs 30,000: Details

If you’ve been eyeing the Apple iPad 10th generation, now might be the perfect time to make your move. Currently, this sleek and powerful device is available on Flipkart for less than Rs 30,000. With a combination of discounts, offers, and exchange deals, you can bring the price down even further, making it an excellent opportunity to upgrade your tech at a more affordable rate.

Breaking Down the Deal

The Apple iPad 10th generation, with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities, is typically priced at Rs 34,900. However, Flipkart has listed this model at a reduced price of Rs 31,250. But the savings don’t stop there. For those who have an SBI credit card, an additional instant discount of Rs 3,000 is available, bringing the price down to an even more enticing Rs 28,250.

Flipkart Plus members can further sweeten the deal by using their SuperCoins to get an additional Rs 100 off. This means that with the right combination of discounts, you could potentially purchase the iPad for as low as Rs 28,150, which is a fantastic deal considering the device's capabilities.



Maximize Your Savings with Exchange Offers

In addition to the instant discounts, Flipkart is also offering an exchange program that could save you up to Rs 27,000 on your new iPad. If you have an eligible device for exchange, this offer could bring the iPad's price down to an incredibly low amount, making it one of the best times to buy this Apple device.

Why the iPad 10th Gen is Worth It

The 10th generation iPad is designed with a modern aesthetic, featuring flat edges and a 10.9-inch display. The display’s slimmer bezels give it a contemporary look that’s consistent with Apple’s other premium devices. The transition from a lightning port to a USB Type-C port is another significant update in this model. This change makes the iPad more versatile, as it becomes compatible with a wider range of devices and accessories that also use Type-C charging, aligning with current industry standards.

Under the hood, the iPad 10th generation is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, the same processor that was used in the iPhone 12 series. Although it’s not the latest chip from Apple, the A14 Bionic is still more than capable of handling everyday tasks smoothly. Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming your favourite shows, or using productivity apps, this iPad delivers a fluid and responsive user experience.

Enhanced Camera Features

Photography and video calling are also strong points of this iPad. The device features a 12-megapixel rear camera for capturing high-quality photos and videos. On the front, you’ll find a camera equipped with Center Stage technology, which ensures you’re always perfectly framed during video calls. This feature is especially handy for staying connected with friends and family or attending virtual meetings, making the iPad not just a device for work or study, but also for personal connections.

With its blend of power, design, and versatility, the Apple iPad 10th generation is a solid choice for anyone in need of a reliable tablet. Thanks to the current discounts and offers on Flipkart, you can now bring home this device for under Rs 30,000, making it an opportunity that’s hard to pass up. Don’t miss out on this chance to get a premium Apple product at a great price!