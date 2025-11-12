From Managers to Multipliers: Why Mid-Level Hiring is Pivoting to Impact-First Roles in the AI Era

The advent of the steam engine reshaped the Industrial Revolution. Secondly, the origin of electricity brought more speed & light into our lives. And then, the internet came and condensed the world into a small digital village. Today, we stand in yet another transformative era, marked by Artificial Intelligence and other allied emerging digital technologies, that is going to reimagine and reorient the hiring market and job force.

The widespread proliferation of AI is rewriting the hiring playbook, and thus, at times, is seen as the harbinger of concern. Today, labor market data across key leading and emerging markets point towards unemployment. Hiring has been fluctuating, especially for tech, finance, and engineering roles, while other fields have shown resilience and promising growth as well. However, the writing on the wall remains: the job market is shifting in fundamental ways, and it’s time to pivot!

The Pivot from Managers to Multipliers

For every report or analysis that signals a hiring freeze and layoffs, there is another report that paints a favorable climate. Speaking of hiring for mid-managerial positions, in particular, we have observed an increase in demand, especially in the e-commerce and digital transformation segment. BFSI, Healthcare, Finance, and new-age and fast-growing start-ups are also in active pursuit of transformational talent.

The key here is transformational talent. The advent of AI has ushered us all into an age of complete overhauls and reimagination. And during this stage of evolution, those who rise to the top will not be managers but multipliers.

Organizations today are more appreciative of top-performing middle managers, and candidates with proven abilities should find no dearth of suitable opportunities. A strong mid-level leadership brings depth and resilience for organizations desperately looking for anchors and safer havens in this moment of metamorphosis.

McKinsey decided to put this to the test by analyzing the performance of organizations with top-performing managers against organizations with average or below-average managers for a period of 5 years. To no one’s surprise, the comparative analysis revealed that top-performing managers are the key contributors to multiplying the total shareholder returns (TSR).

Markers of a Multiplier, the truly irreplaceable managers

The mark of a true “multiplier” is in nurturing talent. Top-performing managers not only lead organizations through times of crisis or transformations, but they do that with such tenacity and empathy that their team members grow and evolve in their presence. A multiplier who creates more multipliers in their presence! Now, which organization will be able to turn down a talent like that?!

Creativity and an entrepreneurial mindset are other key markers of a multiplier. In fact, that’s the mark of any innovative leader: to not succumb to pressure and instead utilize their skills, talent, and human ingenuity to innovate, come up with creative solutions, and create new prospects and opportunities.

Naturally disciplined and fostering an open & inclusive culture is essential to becoming a multiplier. Diverse teams yield better turnover – a multiplier knows that and hence creates a work culture that welcomes and celebrates diversity. This also includes encouraging an open and honest dialogue whenever needed. But more importantly, a multiplier is so driven and disciplined, they not only inspire productivity and a better work ethic but also can hold their team accountable to a higher standard of performance.

Creating Multipliers: The New Imperative

There is an easy hack to creating multipliers - Invest in your human capital!

The age-old corporate adage refuses to die anytime soon. At this point, it will hardly come as a surprise, citing another McKinsey study that shows organizations investing in human capital find it easier to stay afloat in times of crisis. And while this is a simple rule, it is often most difficult to put into practice.

In our experience, adopting a people-first approach from the beginning truly helps. While yesteryear’s organizations focused on credentials and pedigree, today’s organizations are more flexible. And this flexibility helps, because non-conventional talent often is found in non-conventional spaces.

Furthermore, to rightly uncover the potential of this non-conventional talent, companies should look for proven experience in leading through transformative times in the past that led to the creation of new (and uncontested) markets. A penchant for impact-driven roles, either directly or through voluntary involvement, should also be considered while getting a multiplier on board.

Lastly, investing in human capital also means creating opportunities and contexts for capability building, empathetic communication, and creative problem-solving. Nurturing existing talent, giving them controlled opportunities to test and improve their “ability to multiply,” would yield better returns in the long run for today’s organizations.

(This article is authored by Mr. Naveen Tiwari, Co-Founder, Scrabble)