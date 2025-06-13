Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes June 13, 2025 – Get Free Skins & Diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has new codes for June 13, 2025. You can use these codes to get clothes, gun skins, diamonds, and more for free.

Note: Each code works for only 12 hours and can be used 500 times each day. Use them quickly!

FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS

FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER

How to Use the Codes:

Garena enthusiasts need to visit the official Garena Free Fire Max rewards website.

They have to log in with Facebook, X (Twitter), Google, or VK account.

Later on, they need to copy the code and paste it into the box.

Submit the code. Your rewards will come to your game inbox, or your diamonds and gold will update right away.