Google Meet allows checking audio and video before joining a call

Google has started rolling out a new feature that allows users to verify their audio and video before joining a Meet call. Google Meet's new "green room" will enable users to preview their audio and video, and they can also adjust their lighting and positioning for the call.

The new feature will be visible as a "Check your audio and video" button, and it will appear just before joining a Google Meet call. It will be positioned below the call screen and tapping it will open the green room. Here, users can choose which microphone, speaker and camera to use and test them for the Google Meet call.

This feature can help users identify low sound quality, muted microphones, and check background noise. Users can also check the impact of noise cancellation on their audio in the green room. This will be handy and can save a lot of time for these problems before starting a meeting.

Google will also display a warning and troubleshooting tips when a problem is detected. Google recently launched its troubleshooting menu on Google Meet through which users can understand how their local network and desktop environments affect the quality of their calls.

Google Meet's new green room feature has started rolling out to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and clients of non-profit organizations.