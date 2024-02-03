Live
Google Retires Cache Links from Search Results Page
Google discontinues cache links in search results, citing improved internet reliability. SEO professionals and reporters lose valuable tools for monitoring and news gathering.
Google has officially phased out links to page caches from its search results, a move confirmed by the company's search liaison, Danny Sullivan. "It was meant for helping people access pages when way back, you often couldn't depend on a page loading," Sullivan wrote on X. "These days, things have greatly improved. So, it was decided to retire it."
The cache feature, denoted by the 'Cached' button, was a valuable tool in various scenarios. Initially designed to aid users in accessing pages when loading was uncertain, it evolved into a resource for multiple purposes. SEO professionals utilized it for debugging websites and monitoring competitors. Additionally, the cache feature proved beneficial for news gathering, enabling reporters to track changes on a website and uncover information added or removed over time. It also served as an alternative to VPNs when accessing blocked sites in specific regions.
Accessing a page's cache traditionally involved clicking the 'Cached' button at the bottom of the 'About this result' panel or using the "cache:" prefix before a URL in the search bar. However, Google has gradually removed these cache links over the past few months, with the process expected to conclude soon.
Search Engine Roundtable's Barry Schwartz noted the intermittent disappearance of cache links in search results starting in early December, culminating in their complete removal by the end of January. In a tweet, Danny Sullivan confirmed not only the removal of cache links but also the forthcoming elimination of the "cache:" search operator soon.
The decision to retire the cache feature reflects Google's belief that it is now less necessary due to improved internet reliability. As users adapt to these changes, alternative methods for debugging websites, monitoring competitors, and accessing blocked content may become more prominent in the digital landscape.