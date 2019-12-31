Happy New Year 2020: Wish by Sharing Stickers on WhatsApp, Facebook and Hike

Today is the last day of the year 2019; it is very special to us in more ways to all of us. With this year beginning, a decade too will also come to an end. New Year's Eve will see grand celebrations around the world, and we all will be wishing our friends and family who are far from us. Gone are those days of wishing our near and dear ones with the greeting cards. Now, different platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Hike have come with GIFs and stickers solely for the occasion of New Year.

Facebook Stickers

Facebook, the extensively used social platform also offers a massive variety of New Year theme stickers. Follow these steps and access the stickers.

 Open Facebook Messenger

 Open a message thread

 Tap on the smiley-face icon, add stickers

 Search 'New Year' stickers

 Tap on the + plus icon

 Stickers get added to the collection

WhatsApp Stickers

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp comes up with specific stickers for every occasion for its users. This style of sending across greetings is not only more colourful and creative but is also very convenient.

The best part is that there is no drought of choice when it comes to choosing stickers centred on the New Year Theme. Android users can download New Year theme sticker packs from Google Play Store by typing Christmas "WAStickerApp". Follow these simple steps to send stickers on WhatsApp.

 Open WhatsApp

 Select a contact or group

 Go to message box

 Click on the emoji button

 Select Stickers icon at the bottom of the app screen

 Tap on Plus icon to download new stickers

 Scroll down

 Select get more stickers. You will be redirected to Play Store

 Choose New Year themed stickers

Hike Sticker Chat

Stickers are the most important feature of Hike Messenger and are known as 'Hike Sticker Chat'. Hike on its platforms has multiple options for New Year stickers. The pack offers a variety of stickers ranging from a child holding balloons along with the text 'Happy New Year' written over it to simple 'Happy New Year' written in elegant fonts.