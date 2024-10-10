How Employers Can Leverage Technology to Manage Employee Mental Health: Insights from Amit Jain, CEO of TeamLease HCM

In today's fast-paced work environment, employee mental health is crucial for organizational success. Amit Jain, CEO of TeamLease HCM, highlights how technology like AI, automation, and performance-tracking tools can help employers manage stress, improve well-being, and enhance productivity. Amit Jain, CEO of TeamLease HCM, shares the essential role of tech in creating a mentally healthy workplace.



Amit Jain, CEO of TeamLease HCM, says conversations about employee well-being and mental health have amplified in recent years, and there are a few reasons for this - one of them is the evolving expectations of today’s employees, particularly GenZ and millennials.

Mental health undoubtedly has a significant impact on employee productivity and organisational success. Depression, for example, is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Research indicates that depression and anxiety cost the global economy USD 1 trillion annually in lost productivity—a figure expected to climb to USD 16 trillion by 2030. These statistics highlight the urgency for companies to address mental health proactively.



To solve these growing challenges and ensure employee well-being, companies are leveraging technology to create supportive and efficient work environments that promote mental well-being. In this article, we explore how technology can help organisations manage employee mental health and well-being at the workplace.

Automation and AI

Repetitive work is a significant contributor to employee stress and burnout. Employers have increasingly turned to technology, particularly AI tools and automation, to reduce the burden of repetitive tasks. By automating processes like data entry, scheduling, and other administrative duties, companies can free employees from monotonous tasks, allowing them to focus on more important tasks that require their skillsets and expertise. This shift enhances productivity and boosts employee morale as workers engage in more meaningful and intellectually stimulating activities.

Automated systems can manage task allocations, ensuring a balanced distribution of workload and preventing overload. This technological support is crucial in fostering an environment where employees feel empowered and valued, ultimately contributing to better mental health outcomes.



Performance tracking software

Traditional performance evaluation processes can be cumbersome and stressful for both employees and managers. These evaluations usually require self-assessments, manager reviews, calibrations, and multiple approval stages, adding to the existing pressure. Modern performance-tracking software addresses these challenges by offering continuous monitoring and feedback capabilities.

Through regular check-ins and performance monitoring, managers can stay updated on their team's progress and well-being. This approach enables early identification of signs of stress or burnout, allowing for timely interventions. Frequent and structured feedback sessions also create a space for open communication, where employees feel comfortable discussing their challenges. By ensuring that everything and everyone is on track, these tools play a critical role in maintaining a mentally healthy workplace.

Stress management tools

Another way technology can help companies ensure employee well-being is through stress and time management tools. Mobile apps like Headspace and Calm have become increasingly popular among employees, providing easy access to mindfulness practices and stress management techniques. These apps enable users to integrate wellness routines into their daily schedules, helping them manage stress in a way that suits their individual needs.



By offering tools that support mindfulness and mental well-being, companies demonstrate a commitment to their employees’ overall health. Employees can access these resources anytime, which promotes a culture of continuous support. Organisations that encourage the use of such applications show that they value the mental well-being of their workforce, contributing to a positive and supportive work environment.



Building a comprehensive approach to well-being

While technology can be a tool for managing mental health, its effectiveness largely depends on being part of a broader, holistic strategy. Employers must build a culture that is cohesive to employee well-being and productivity while normalising discussions around mental health to help employees seek support without stigma. By harnessing the power of technology and fostering a culture of support, organisations can transform mental health challenges into opportunities for a healthier, more resilient, and productive workforce.