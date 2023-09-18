iPhone 15 Sale: Offers and Discounts on Amazon, Chroma, Flipkart and more

The iPhone 15 line was unveiled on September 12 at Apple's Wonderlust event. Four iPhone models were launched worldwide during the event: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. From USB Type-C charging to the Dynamic Island notch on all models, several updates have been announced for the latest iPhones. In addition to the iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 were also presented.



In India, pre-orders for the phone started on September 15 and will go on sale from September 22. Several outlets have announced some exclusive offers for the iPhone 15 ahead of the sale. From Croma to Flipkart, here are offers advertised by various outlets and how to take advantage of them.



Amazon and Flipkart



Amazon and Flipkart also have special offers for users. At Amazon, HDFC Bank credit card holders can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000. Although there were reports of delayed deliveries, Amazon says customers will start receiving their phones from September 23. Coming to Flipkart, the e-commerce store also offers exclusive discounts on pre-ordering the iPhone 15 series.

Chroma



If you pre-order an iPhone 15 online, you must make full payment immediately. However, Croma physical stores do not require full payment and will allow you to pre-book your iPhone 15 for Rs 2,000. Also, there is an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus if you have an HDFC credit card or opt for EMI payments. For the Pro models, you will get a discount of Rs 4,000.

Customers can book in advance online or visit one of the offline stores. While online pre-orders require full payment, Croma physical stores offer a more affordable option, asking for a token of just Rs. 2,000. If you want to exchange your old phone, you can get a discount of up to Rs 6,000.



It was previously reported that the delivery of the iPhone 15 could be delayed in some cases. However, if you choose express delivery at Croma, the device can be yours on the launch day, September 22. Croma offline stores will also open at 8:00 a.m. on September 22.



Vijay Sales



On the other hand, Vijay Sales offers a Rs. 4000 instant discount, along with no-cost EMI, if you use an HDFC credit card to purchase the iPhone 15. Apart from this, you can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 7,500 using HSBC Credit Card EMI as a payment method and a 5 per cent instant discount of up to Rs. 2000 if you use the YES Bank Credit Card EMI option.