iPhone 16 Leaks: Expected Upgrades and Features Unveiled

As the release of the iPhone 16 series draws nearer, leaks abound, shedding light on anticipated enhancements ranging from larger screens to advanced AI capabilities. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from the next-gen Apple phones.



Renowned Apple analyst Ross Young hints at potential screen size upgrades for the Pro models within the iPhone 16 series. Speculations suggest the iPhone 16 Pro may sport a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature a massive 6.9-inch screen. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 variants are anticipated to maintain their current sizes.



Reports indicate that the iPhone 16 lineup will integrate AI capabilities, powered by an A18 chipset equipped with a Neural Engine boasting significantly more cores than its predecessor. This Neural Engine is pivotal in handling AI and machine learning tasks within Apple's chipsets.



According to CAD renders from 91mobiles, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to inherit a titanium frame akin to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro series. New additions include a Capture button and a larger Action button, with thinner bezels and more rounded edges for a sleeker design.



Leaked renders suggest a revamped camera layout for the vanilla iPhone 16 models, featuring a vertical camera setup that could enable novel functionalities like Spatial Video recording.



Furthermore, speculation surrounds including a tetraprism lens in the iPhone 16 Pro, mirroring the feature introduced in the current iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple reportedly collaborates with exclusive supplier Largan to enhance yield and pioneer specially molded lenses to accommodate larger lenses without compromising the smartphone's compact form factor.



As anticipation mounts for the iPhone 16 series, these leaks offer a tantalizing glimpse into the innovative features and upgrades poised to define Apple's next-generation smartphones.