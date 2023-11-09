Jio AirFiber: Availability, How to Book, Price, Plans and Speed

Jio launched its new wireless internet service, Jio AirFiber, in September, which offers fast internet connectivity in areas where wired connections are difficult to reach. This portable wireless Internet service is designed for home and office use and offers impressive speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps.



Jio AirFiber is designed to offer users uninterrupted streaming of high-definition videos, playing online games and video conferencing without lag. Additionally, Jio AirFiber provides features like parental controls, WiFi 6 support, and a built-in security firewall. The Jio AirFiber service was introduced at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting last year.

Let's check how to set up Jio AirFiber and everything we need to know.

Jio Airfiber: Availability

Jio is gradually introducing the AirFiber service across the country. Still, in its initial launch, it is available in just eight cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Jio Airfiber: How to Book Jio Airfiber Connection

Here is a step-by-step guide to get a new Jio AirFiber connection:

1. Check Availability: Visit the Jio website, use the My Jio app or contact Jio customer care to check if Jio AirFiber is available in your area.

2. Start Reservation: You can reserve a new connection following any of the steps:

- Give a missed call at 60008-60008.

- Visit the Jio website or use the My Jio app.

- Go to your nearest Jio store.

3. Register on Jio AirFiber: Feed the necessary information to complete the registration process.

4. Wait for Confirmation: Jio will contact you once the services are available in your building or location.

Once your booking is confirmed, you will get your Jio AirFiber connection, which includes a WiFi router, 4K smart set-top box, and voice-activated remote control. An outdoor unit will also be installed on your terrace/rooftop or outside your house.

Jio AirFiber: Price



Jio is providing the new AirFiber connection at no additional cost. However, a setup service fee of Rs 1,000 will be waived if you choose an annual plan. Users can also make EMI through credit/debit cards while availing of yearly plan benefits.

JioAifiber: Plans



Jio has introduced six AirFiber plans, split into two categories: AirFiber plans, and AirFiber Max plans, each offering high-speed internet and additional features.

1. AirFiber Plans:



- This includes three plans priced at Rs 599, Rs 899 and Rs 1199, respectively.

- These plans offer Internet speed of up to 100 Mbps.

- They also provide access to over 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps.

- The Rs 1,199 plan includes free Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioCinema Premium subscriptions.

2. AirFiber Max Plans:



- This category consists of three plans priced at Rs 1499, Rs 2499 and Rs 3999, respectively.

- These plans offer incredible Internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

- Users of these plans also enjoy access to over 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioCinema Premium.

Note: Jio AirFiber Max is available in select areas.