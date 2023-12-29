LG Gram Series 2024: Laptops to offer OLED Displays, AI Boost and More

In anticipation of CES 2024, LG is unveiling its latest additions to the ultra-light LG Gram and LG Gram Pro series, featuring OLED displays and enhanced graphics. The Gram Pro lineup introduces the Gram Pro 16 and 17, along with the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1, providing versatile options for consumers.



The Gram Pro 16 is available with a standard Wide Quad display or an OLED display, and the 2-in-1 variant serves as both a laptop and a tablet with a touchscreen, a 360-degree adjustable hinge, and a chargeable wireless pen. All models in the lineup come equipped with NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and an FHD webcam featuring facial recognition technology.



Similar to the standard LG Gram series, the Gram Pro models offer a choice between Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. Notably, the Pro lineup incorporates Intel's AI Boost NPU hardware, enhancing the processing of AI tasks locally on the device.



The standard LG Gram series, available in four screen sizes (14, 15, 16, and 17-inch), features Intel Core Ultra processors and built-in Full-HD cameras. With weights ranging from 2.42 to 2.98 pounds, these laptops are exceptionally lightweight, making them convenient for on-the-go professionals. The larger models, with a 2,560 × 1,600 display, are particularly suitable for multimedia activities such as video watching, extended internet reading, or photo editing.



All the new LG Gram models come equipped with the LG Gram Link app, facilitating file sharing, photo transfers, and screen mirroring between the computer and Android or iOS devices. Leveraging AI capabilities, the app categorizes photos and streamlines image searches through keywords, enhancing user experience and productivity.



LG's commitment to innovation is evident in the Gram and Gram Pro series, combining advanced features such as OLED displays, powerful processors, and AI capabilities to cater to the diverse needs of consumers seeking high-performance and versatile laptops.