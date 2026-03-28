Microsoft May Launch Budget Xbox Game Pass Tier Focused on First-Party Games

Microsoft is reportedly exploring a more affordable version of its popular Xbox Game Pass, aiming to attract a wider audience with a stripped-down offering centered on first-party titles. According to a recent leak, the new tier—internally codenamed “Triton”—could give players access to a curated library of games developed by Xbox-owned studios, albeit with some limitations.

The leak, shared by a known data miner on social media, suggests that the Triton tier would include established titles such as DOOM Eternal, Dishonored 2, Fable Anniversary, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Gears 5, Halo 5, Halo Wars 2, Hellblade, Ori, State of Decay 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online. These games, largely from Microsoft’s in-house studios, indicate a strategy focused on maximizing the value of its existing portfolio rather than offering day-one access to all new releases.

While pricing details remain unknown, the tier is expected to be positioned as a budget-friendly alternative, potentially appealing to gamers who are unwilling to pay for premium subscriptions. Reports also hint that access to newer releases might be delayed under this plan, a move that could help Microsoft balance affordability with profitability.

The development aligns with broader changes under Xbox’s new leadership. Asha Sharma, who recently took over as CEO of Microsoft’s gaming division, has reportedly emphasized making Game Pass more accessible. Speaking at industry events, Sharma has highlighted the need to “make future consoles and products like Game Pass more enticing to a broader range of customers by revamping pricing models to offer lower-priced tiers.”

In addition to pricing adjustments, Sharma is said to be exploring strategic partnerships. One such idea reportedly involves bundling Game Pass with Netflix, potentially creating a combined entertainment package that blends gaming and video streaming. Although discussions are still in early stages, such a move could reshape how subscription services are marketed and consumed.

The rumoured Triton tier also comes amid ongoing experimentation with alternative subscription models. Previous leaks have suggested that Microsoft is considering an ad-supported Game Pass option, though it remains unclear whether Triton will incorporate advertisements or exist as a separate initiative.

These developments follow a significant leadership transition within Xbox. Longtime gaming head Phil Spencer retired after nearly four decades with the company, while former Xbox leader Sarah Bond stepped down to pursue new opportunities. Sharma’s appointment signals a shift toward innovation in both pricing and product strategy.

Microsoft has already made notable changes to its subscription lineup over the past year. The company discontinued older tiers such as Game Pass Core and Standard, replacing them with newer Essential and Premium plans. While Essential and Premium remain priced at $9.99 and $14.99 respectively, the top-tier Ultimate plan saw a steep increase from $19.99 to $29.99.

If the Triton tier materialises, it could mark another major evolution in Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem—one designed to balance cost, content, and accessibility in an increasingly competitive market.