Oppo F15 Goes on Sale Today on Amazon and Flipkart

This year Oppo launched the first smartphone Oppo F15, and today it is going on sale for the first time. If we consider the highlights of this device, it may zero down on two things: its 48 MP quad-camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0. The smartphone is a part of the company's F series that also includes Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro and more.

Oppo F15 Price and Sale Offers

Oppo F15 is available in just one storage variant — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, cost at Rs 19,990. It comes in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour options. It can now be purchased today on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retailers' also.

Coming to the sale offers, on Axis Bank credit and debit cards EMI Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 1,500. Oppo is also giving away an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Oppo F15 Specifications

Oppo F15 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display that has a waterdrop notch at the top. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on Color OS 6 based on Android-9 Pie. Oppo F15 is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the optics department, for selfies purpose, it has a 16 MP camera. At the rear, it features a quad-camera setup that has a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens, and 2 MP macro lens.

When it comes to the battery, it is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0. The company also claims that in just a five-minute charge, it can give up to 2-hour of talk time. Oppo F15 also sports a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Type-C port at the bottom.