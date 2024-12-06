Pushpa Voice Pack and More! Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 6, 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX is a new and better version of the popular game Garena Free Fire. It was first released in 2020. The updated game has better graphics, bigger maps, and more fun things to do. Players can play in different ways like Classic Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch. As players play, they can make their characters and weapons look special and get cool rewards.

The game is loved by players all over the world and is available on both **iOS** and Android devices. There are many exciting ways to play, and players can enjoy different game modes to suit their style!

Steps to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes:

1. Visit the official redemption website: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/en](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account.

3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.

4. Click the 'Confirm' button to continue.

5. A confirmation dialogue box will appear; click 'OK'.

6. After successfully redeeming the code, check your in-game mail to collect your rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, December 6, 2024:

FFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

AYNFFQPXTW9K – SCAR Megalodon Alpha Skin + 2170 Tokens

FFV2TSQ7XVKK – Who’s The Booyah Champ Emote

FW2KQX9MFFPS – Pushpa Voice Pack (1. Fire Nahi, Wildfire Hai; 2. Pushpa Ko National Khiladi Samjhe Kya; 3. Hargiz Jhukega Nahi)

RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun

FFW4FST9FQY2 – Bunny Legendary Bundle

TFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

FFWSY2MSFXQK – Nagi Team V Bundle

XFVQWKYHTN2P – LOL Emote

FFWSY3NQFV7M – Blue Flame Draco AK47

6AWMGPMKL4K8*– Electric Bunny Bundle

Important Notes for Players:

- To successfully redeem codes, you must link your game account to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. Codes cannot be redeemed through guest accounts.

- Each code can only be used once, so don’t miss out on the chance to redeem them.

- These codes are time-sensitive and valid for only 24 hours, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on exclusive rewards.