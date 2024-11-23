QualiZeal Launches QMentisAI at QE Conclave: Shaping the Future of Quality Engineering with AI

QualiZeal, a global leader in Quality Engineering (QE), recently hosted the 2nd edition of QE Conclave 2024 and also unveiled its AI-powered quality engineering tool, QMentisAI. Themed AI-Powered Quality Engineering: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond, the conclave brought together over 600+ industry leaders, mid-to-senior-level professionals, and thought leaders to discuss transformative trends shaping the future of QE.

The event featured insightful keynote presentations, live demonstrations, and interactive discussions designed to empower QE professionals with the latest insights, strategies, and practical tools to excel in an evolving tech landscape at Trident, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

QMentisAI, launched during the event by Madhu Murty Ronanki, Co-Founder & Head of India Operations at QualiZeal, marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards advancing the QE landscape globally. Speaking about the launch, Mr. Ronanki said, "QMentisAI is not just a product; it’s a vision to simplify complex quality engineering processes with cutting-edge AI capabilities. By integrating GenAI into every phase of the testing lifecycle, we aim to help businesses accelerate innovation, optimize efficiency, and achieve unmatched results. India plays a strategic role in our growth journey, and QMentisAI is a testament to our commitment to empowering businesses worldwide."

QMentisAI’s capabilities were demonstrated through live demos and interactive sessions during the conclave, offering attendees a firsthand look at its potential to transform quality engineering processes. The tool automates complex tasks such as user story generation, test script updates, and bug reporting, while also providing features like real-time risk assessments, ETL testing, and reusable prompt libraries. Designed to meet the specific needs of diverse industries including retail, finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, QMentisAI has already shown promising results during beta testing.

For instance, an e-commerce platform reported a 50% reduction in test cycle times and a 30% improvement in defect detection, significantly enhancing efficiency and product quality. Similarly, in the hospitality sector, the tool streamlined integration testing for third-party booking systems, achieving a 40% faster time-to-market.

The conclave also featured Parth Singh, Director - Sales at Tricentis, who presented a session on Move Fast, Deliver with Confidence, focusing on achieving software quality at speed and scale. Commenting on the event, Mr. Singh said, "Participating in the QE Conclave 2024 has been a rewarding experience. The large and enthusiastic crowd of industry leaders, professionals, and innovators reflects the growing momentum in the Quality Engineering landscape in India. As we navigate an era defined by AI and digital transformation, Quality Engineering is set to play a pivotal role in driving excellence and efficiency across industries."

This year’s conclave marks a significant milestone in QualiZeal’s journey, setting the stage for the future of quality engineering as the industry embraces AI-driven solutions to meet evolving challenges. With QMentisAI at the forefront, QualiZeal is poised to redefine the standards of software quality, delivering measurable value to clients and shaping the future of digital transformation.







































