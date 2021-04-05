Realme Announces X7 Pro Extreme Edition with MediaTek 1000+ SoC, triple rear cameras

Realme is not done with its X7 series of smartphones yet. The company earlier this month announced the X7 Pro Extreme Edition, which is the third in the series after the Realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G. However, if you are following the brand, you may have seen the mention of Realme X7 Pro Ultra in the news as well. So just to clear up the confusion, these two are the same smartphones but with different nicknames. They were also launched in China with the same specifications and variants. It has two variants based on different RAM and storage capacities: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. These are priced at 2,299 yuan (approximately 25,695 rupees) and 2,599 yuan (approximately 29,050 rupees) respectively.



Specs-wise, the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition, also known as the Pro Ultra, features a 6.55-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sample rate of up to 360Hz. The screen is said to offer a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ processor combined with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Its triple camera setup features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone is claimed to charge 100% in just 35 minutes. It is also equipped with VC liquid cooling technology to dissipate heat.